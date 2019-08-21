Welcome to the City of Encinitas Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ordinance Webpage!





During a regular City Council meeting on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the Encinitas City Council voted unanimously in favor of passing a progressive new Leaf Blower Ordinance.

Key elements of the ordinance include:

Prohibits the use of all gas-powered leaf blowers citywide in January 2020;

Allows for the use of electric or battery-powered leaf blowers;

Requires responsible use of blower equipment to control dust and noise;

Restricts leaf blower hours of operation to between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and between 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m. on Sundays; and

Provides for a phased-in operative date schedule (summarized below).

A transition away from fossil-fuel based off-road equipment is one of the strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions identified in the Climate Action Plan. The benefits of prohibiting gas-powered leaf blowers include avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions; decreased noise levels; and reduction in suspended dust, allergens, and other harmful particulates.

The goal of the City’s CAP is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 41% by 2030.It is estimated that the Leaf Blower Ordinance will reduce local GHG emissions by 128 metric tons of CO2 emissions (MTCO2E) by the end of 2020, and 142 metric tons by 2030.

English/Spanish Leaf Blower Ordinance FAQ Flyer

Phased Roll-Out Schedule

The ordinance will take effect in phases, beginning immediately with all Encinitas municipal operations. I

The Ordinance becomes law on September 20, 2019 and operative for all commercial operators (defined as “…any person who, for compensation or hire, engages in providing services or products…”) three (3) months from the effective date or December 20, 2019.

Finally, it becomes operative for any person (defined as “…any person, business, corporation, or event organizer or promoter; public, nonprofit or private entity, agency or institution; or partnership, association or other organization or group, however organized…”) four (4) months from the effective date, or January 20, 2020.

Leaf Blower Ordinance

Spanish Version of the Leaf Blower Ordinance



Electric or Battery-Powered Leaf Blower Rebate Program

When this Ordinance passed, City Council also directed staff to implement a rebate program to encourage residents and business owners operating in Encinitas to purchase electric or battery-powered leaf blowers.

Rebate award amounts are subject to the following conditions:

Rebates will be honored for 40% of the purchase price, and will not exceed $100 for any Person. Rebates will be honored for 40% of the purchase price, and will not exceed $200 for a Commercial Operator.

To be considered for a leaf blower rebate, the following items must be submitted along with the APPLICATION (link provided below):

1. Proof of Purchase of an Electric or Battery Powered Leaf Blower(s). Examples Include (but are not limited to): Receipt, Purchase Order, or Invoice. Purchase date MUST BE AFTER August 21, 2019. Proof of Purchase is Required of ALL Applicants.

AND



2.Proof of City of Encinitas Residency (Lease Hold or Ownership Interest). Proof of Residency is Required of Individual Applicants ONLY. Examples include e.g. Driver’s License or Utility Bill. (Please note that proof of residency information will not be kept on file, and will only be used to demonstrate program eligibility.)

OR

3.Valid City of Encinitas Business Registration. Valid City of Encinitas Business Registration is REQUIRED for Commercial Operator Applicants ONLY.

Spanish Version of the Leaf Blower Rebate Application